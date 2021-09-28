South Africa

Minibus taxi lands on its roof, injuring 13 in Joburg crash

28 September 2021 - 09:08
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
A minibus taxi overturned in Bedfordview early on Tuesday.
A minibus taxi overturned in Bedfordview early on Tuesday.
Image: Emer-G-Med

A minibus taxi transporting early morning commuters overturned in Bedfordview, Gauteng, on Tuesday leaving 13 people injured.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said the injuries ranged from minor to moderate.

He said paramedics who arrived on the scene found the Toyota Hi-Ace on its roof at the intersection of Van Buuren and Van der Linde roads.

“A triage area was established and the injured were stabilised before being taken by ambulances to nearby medical facilities for further care.

“The cause of the collision is unknown and will form the subject of a SA Police Service investigation.”

TimesLIVE

Durban multi-vehicle crash leaves several injured

There was mayhem in central Durban on Friday morning when several people suffered injuries in a multi-vehicle collision.
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling
Why is Gabby Petito trending and what happened to her? Body cam, 911 recording ...