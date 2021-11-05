Schools defy department with exams, not tests, for grades 10 and 11

Many former Model C schools are forging ahead with plans to offer full-scale exams to grade 10 and 11 pupils, despite an instruction by the department of basic education (DBE) to offer “controlled” tests instead.

The department asked schools in an October 4 circular to conduct exams for grade 10 and 11 pupils, but made a sudden U-turn a few days later.

In a subsequent circular dated October 11, it said exams must instead be replaced by controlled tests.

The test will make up 40% of the pupil’s total mark in a subject for the year. The remaining 60% will come from school-based assessments (SBA).

SBAs are completed by pupils throughout the year and comprise, among other things, orals, practicals, projects, exercises and assignments.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic last year, SBAs made up 25% of a pupil’s mark for the year and the exams 75%.

The duration of exams is far longer than that of controlled tests and, while a subject may require three papers to be written during exams, only one paper is generally written in a subject in controlled tests.

Principals told Sunday Times Daily that because schools were expected to have all grade 11 pupils attending class daily from the beginning of the year, there was no reason they should not write exams.