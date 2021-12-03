South Africa

North West principal scoops prestigious AU teacher’s award

03 December 2021 - 12:02

North West school principal, Agnes Rasesemola, has scooped the AU Continental Teacher’s Award that comes with $10,000.

The 47-year-old, who manages Sunrise View Secondary School, won the award that  encourages and celebrates teachers’ commitment on the continent...

