North West principal scoops prestigious AU teacher’s award
North West school principal, Agnes Rasesemola, has scooped the AU Continental Teacher’s Award that comes with $10,000.
The 47-year-old, who manages Sunrise View Secondary School, won the award that encourages and celebrates teachers’ commitment on the continent...
