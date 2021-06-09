Council orders the reinstatement of Parktown high principal Williams after death of Mpianzi

“The council further ordered that Williams be remunerated for the six months that he had not been working. The department dismissed Williams for his role in the events that led to the unfortunate death of [Enoch] Mpianzi at a botched school outing which was not sanctioned by the department," Mabona said.

“ A subsequent investigation into the death of the learner by Harris, Nupen and Molebatsi (HNM) Attorneys led to Williams being charged on three counts of misconduct - two of which were upheld following the disciplinary proceedings. The two charges were for allowing the trip to take place without the department’s approval and his failure to ensure that a correct roll-call was taken on the day of the incident. The last charge, related to Williams’ culpability in the death of Mpianzi.”

He said the department will study the decision and seek legal counsel on the matter.

MEC Panyaza Lesufi said he was not entirely happy about the outcome of the case but also realised that the matter has been dragging for too long and negatively affecting all who are affected.

“In that light, we will look for advice from the experts with a view to finding a last resolution to the matter,” Lesufi said.

Willians is expected to return to his official duties at the beginning of next month.