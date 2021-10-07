Teacher stood by her pupils during Covid-19

Lebowakgomo principal crowned overall winner at National Teaching Awards

Nkasana Matlapu joined teaching as a temporary teacher 20 years ago, and on Wednesday she was crowned the overall winner at the National Teaching Awards (NTA) held in Kempton Park.



Matlapu, principal from SJ Van der Merwe Technical High School in Lebowakgomo, Limpopo, was named Woolworth & MySchool Shero award winner at Emperor’s Palace, Kempton Park...