Sassa says it has no power to extend it as thousands of the unemployed go hungry
Gone in a flash: the sad story of Sassa's R350 grant
With the government ending the special social relief grant for distress, the future is again looking bleak for thousands of unemployed people who depended on the money for survival during the national lockdown.
The special R350 grant was intended to provide relief to individuals above the age of 18 who are unemployed and in dire need...
