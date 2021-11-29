POLL | Do you support mandatory vaccinations for Covid-19?

“This includes discussions that have been taking place at Nedlac between government, labour, business and the community constituency, where there is broad agreement on the need for such measures. Government has set up a task team that will undertake broad consultations on making vaccination mandatory for specific activities and locations,” said Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa said the government was aware that there might be objections to the proposal, saying vaccination was imperative as it will provide protection against the new Omicron strain and other variants in future.

“We realise that the introduction of such measures is a difficult and complex issue, but if we do not address this seriously and as a matter of urgency, we will continue to be vulnerable to new variants and will continue to suffer new waves of infection,” he said.

Ramaphosa also said SA would administer booster shots in a phased manner.