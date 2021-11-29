POLL | Do you support mandatory vaccinations for Covid-19?
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday that the government was mulling over implementing mandatory vaccinations to combat any further spread of Covid-19.
He made the announcement during a national address on Sunday.
“As individuals, as companies and as government, we have a responsibility to ensure that all people in this country can work, travel and socialise safely. We have therefore been undertaking engagements with social partners and other stakeholders on introducing measures that make vaccination a condition for access to workplaces, public events, public transport and public establishments.
“This includes discussions that have been taking place at Nedlac between government, labour, business and the community constituency, where there is broad agreement on the need for such measures. Government has set up a task team that will undertake broad consultations on making vaccination mandatory for specific activities and locations,” said Ramaphosa.
Ramaphosa said the government was aware that there might be objections to the proposal, saying vaccination was imperative as it will provide protection against the new Omicron strain and other variants in future.
“We realise that the introduction of such measures is a difficult and complex issue, but if we do not address this seriously and as a matter of urgency, we will continue to be vulnerable to new variants and will continue to suffer new waves of infection,” he said.
Ramaphosa also said SA would administer booster shots in a phased manner.
