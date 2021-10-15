POLL | Should universities offer free on-campus Covid-19 tests for students who don't wish to get vaccinated?

The Wits University Student Representative Council (SRC) wants the institution to provide free, on-campus Covid-19 tests for students who do not want to vaccinate against Covid-19.

SRC president Nhlonipho Nxumalo told SowetanLIVE on Friday that the council was against mandatory vaccination for students and staff.

The university recently informed students and staff that those who choose not to vaccinate will be required to take a weekly Covid-19 tests, at their own expense.

Nxumalo says while the council supports vaccination and the return to campus for contact learning, the university's stance on vaccinations is not practical.

“The institution must make the Covid-19 tests at the institution available for free for workers and students,” says Nxumalo.