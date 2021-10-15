POLL | Should universities offer free on-campus Covid-19 tests for students who don't wish to get vaccinated?
The Wits University Student Representative Council (SRC) wants the institution to provide free, on-campus Covid-19 tests for students who do not want to vaccinate against Covid-19.
SRC president Nhlonipho Nxumalo told SowetanLIVE on Friday that the council was against mandatory vaccination for students and staff.
The university recently informed students and staff that those who choose not to vaccinate will be required to take a weekly Covid-19 tests, at their own expense.
Nxumalo says while the council supports vaccination and the return to campus for contact learning, the university's stance on vaccinations is not practical.
“The institution must make the Covid-19 tests at the institution available for free for workers and students,” says Nxumalo.
She says the cost of travelling to government clinics in Parktown and Hillbrow is too much for the majority of students who live on a NSFAS allowance.
“We are against this institutional autonomy. First of all the government has not gazetted that our [constitutional] right to freedom of choice and bodily integrity must be limited, what we are saying is that until the government gazettes that, we are not going to allow this,” said Nxumalo.
The council will on Friday make formal submissions to the university, which will include reasons by students who do not wish to get vaccinated.
“If people want students to vaccinate, they must persuade them not to come with laws that force them into vaccinating. Persuade them, educate them,” she said.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.