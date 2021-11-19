'I thought I was in some kind of a war zone'

Organised business in Durban and Pietermaritzburg, where most of the looting and riots took place during the July unrest, have denied any knowledge of the role of their members in the racial profiling, violence and killings that engulfed parts of KwaZulu-Natal

On Thursday, the Durban and Pietermaritzburg chambers of commerce took the stand before the national investigative hearings conducted by the SA Human Rights Commission into the causes and the impact of the unrest, which also spilt over to parts of Gauteng after the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma...