Powerful words can fuel positive change in the fight against gender-based violence

Diamonds and pearls. Roses and chocolate. Manicures and massages. This is what women want, right? Wrong. At least not according to the passionate women writers at the FunDza Literacy Trust who take on the mammoth subject of what it means to be a woman in this world.

FunDza is a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to getting young people reading, writing and learning. FunDza runs an online site, live.fundza.mobi, that commissions and publishes relatable and appealing local content, and also publishes young people’s work.

Every day there are about 15,000 readers who spend time reading original stories, blogs and poems on the platform that is zero-rated by all mobile networks, so completely free for anyone to access.

November 25 marks the start of 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in SA. The campaign aims to raise awareness about the affect of GBV on women and children. In an ideal world, this campaign wouldn’t be necessary. However, SA’s GBV problem is a scourge that, during lockdown at least, intensified.

In a society where women are marginalised, abused and discriminated against, female voices are becoming more and more important. FunDza is providing a platform for such voices to challenge patriarchal norms and tackle some of SA’s most pressing gender-based issues.