Eastern Cape transport operators join forces against GBV

Programme to give attention to rural areas

24 November 2021 - 16:39
Transport operators in the Eastern Cape have joined hands to fight against the scourge of gender-based violence, especially in rural areas.
Image: Supplied.

Transport operators in Mthatha in the  Eastern Cape have come together to fight against the scourge of gender-based violence (GBV), especially in rural areas.

The idea came in August after the burial of Nosicelo Mtebeni, a Fort Hare University law student who was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend.

Her dismembered body was found in a suitcase and refuse bag in Quigney, East London.

AB350 bus services has partnered with transport and community safety MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe and taxi associations to create a platform to report any incidents and acts of GBV.

AB350 executive chairperson Simlindile Hintsa said the event had started with a motorcade from Savoy hotel to Freedom square.

“Our focus is mainly with rural people as they don’t normally get these kind of messages. We transport about 300,000 people on a daily basis and we want to use our platforms to teach people about gender-based violence,” Hintsa said.

Speaking on behalf of the department of community safety, Fikile Hintsa said the scourge of violence against women and children in rural areas was a serious cause for concern.

“The aim is for victims of gender-based violence to have a place of safety. The AB350 bus services have made a commitment to establish a place of safety for all the victims of gender-based violence. This is where the victims will get all the help they need as there will be a social worker, nurse and a police officer,” Fikile Hintsa said.

