Eastern Cape transport operators join forces against GBV
Programme to give attention to rural areas
Transport operators in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape have come together to fight against the scourge of gender-based violence (GBV), especially in rural areas.
The idea came in August after the burial of Nosicelo Mtebeni, a Fort Hare University law student who was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend.
Her dismembered body was found in a suitcase and refuse bag in Quigney, East London.
AB350 bus services has partnered with transport and community safety MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe and taxi associations to create a platform to report any incidents and acts of GBV.
AB350 executive chairperson Simlindile Hintsa said the event had started with a motorcade from Savoy hotel to Freedom square.
“Our focus is mainly with rural people as they don’t normally get these kind of messages. We transport about 300,000 people on a daily basis and we want to use our platforms to teach people about gender-based violence,” Hintsa said.
Speaking on behalf of the department of community safety, Fikile Hintsa said the scourge of violence against women and children in rural areas was a serious cause for concern.
“The aim is for victims of gender-based violence to have a place of safety. The AB350 bus services have made a commitment to establish a place of safety for all the victims of gender-based violence. This is where the victims will get all the help they need as there will be a social worker, nurse and a police officer,” Fikile Hintsa said.
