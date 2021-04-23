Life without electricity is a struggle for Nellmapius residents

500 RDPs beneficiaries have been without power for six years

More than 500 beneficiaries of the government housing in Nellmapius Ext 22, east of Pretoria, have been left without electricity for six years as the Gauteng government and City of Tshwane pass the buck on who should electrify their homes.



The owners of the government's RDP houses have had to rely on unsafe paraffin stoves since they moved into the homes in 2015...