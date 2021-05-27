We are no one’s livestock, protest angry residents

Community protest against wall built around settlement

Residents of a Pretoria informal settlement are up in arms over a two-metre wall being erected around their area without their consent apparently in an effort to stop it from expanding.



The construction of the wall in Mooiplaas near Centurion followed evictions of several hundreds of residents from parts of the settlement which are situated in a land owned by Chieftain Real Estate, a company incorporated in Ireland...