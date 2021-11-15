Tribunal mends relations between tenants and landlords

Deposits must earn interest

Many tenants do not know that their landlords are, by law, supposed to keep their rental deposits in an interest-bearing bank account where they grow and earn them interest until the lease agreement expires.



Makoanyane Lefosa, owner of TTM Corporate Consultants in the south of Johannesburg, had to approach the office of the Gauteng Rental Housing Tribunal in 2017 after his landlady refused to pay him back his R6,500 deposit when he moved out of the property. The matter was swiftly settled and the tribunal compelled his landlady to pay him the deposit including the interest his deposit accrued during his two-year tenancy...