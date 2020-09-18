Unemployed youths threaten to shut shopping mall

About 80 young men and women shut the main gate at the newly renovated Motherwell Shopping Centre in Port Elizabeth on Thursday morning. They are demanding jobs at the mall.

Shoppers and people going to collect their Covid-19 UIF grants had to wait outside the gate until the protesters delivered a petition to mall management at 10am.

The protesters sang songs and jeered at construction workers finishing renovations inside the mall. The mall has been extended and many new shops have opened.

Protester Mfundo Gula said: “We are not here to vandalise any property but to show our anger. Local people did not get jobs when construction work was happening. Contractors brought in their workers. We tried to engage with them but it was fruitless. We now want to get jobs in these shops or we will close all shops at this mall.”

He said the government allocated jobs for locals “whenever there is a project”, and their ward councillor had promised them 30% of the jobs at the mall when it reopened.

“We are angry that we remain unemployed but we have shops hiring people from outside our area,” said Gula.