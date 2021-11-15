Limited access around Durban’s convention centre as trade fair opens

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJOINTS) has warned the communities of Durban and surrounding suburbs there will be limited access in areas surrounding the Chief Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre (ICC) as there will be road closures and parking restrictions.

This is for the Intra-Africa Trade Fair which starts today until November 21.

“Temporary speed fencing and cones will be set up around the ICC for drop off of delegates and accredited persons. Only people with valid accreditation will be allowed into restricted areas in and around the convention centre for the duration of the event. Walnut Road has been closed off from 10pm on November 141,” said NatJOINTS spokesperson Lt-Col Robert Netshiunda.

Netshiunda said air space over the ICC and areas surrounding it is a no-fly zone for the duration of the event.

“No civilian aircraft or remotely piloted aircraft system are permitted in the restricted airspace,” said Netshiunda.

He said demonstrations are being catered for in designated areas only.