De Klerk deserves state funeral honour

Through our newspaper, I'd like to offer my condolences to the family of the late former deputy president of our country FW De Klerk.

Of all the former apartheid leaders he was the one, who despite the right-wing threats, had the guts to save our country from an imminent civil war during the '80s and early '90s. He'll go down in history as the one who unbanned our liberation movements, released the political prisoners, and made it possible for the exiles and our liberation armies to return home.

Tata Madiba, Nelson Mandela, taught us the gospel of reconciliation and forgiveness and it would, therefore, be a kind gesture from our president to bestow De Klerk with an honour of a state funeral.

Popla Khoza, Duduza