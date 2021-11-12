Eskom's current woes not substantiated by facts, says De Ruyter
The power utility CEO would not be drawn on making a conclusive statement whether breakdowns at several power stations were due to sabotage or not
Accusations of widespread sabotage to Eskom's current woes were not substantiated by facts, Andre de Ruyter said on Friday.
Responding to the question of sabotage, the power utility CEO would not be drawn on making a conclusive statement whether breakdowns at several power stations were due to sabotage or not...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.