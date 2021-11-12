Eskom's current woes not substantiated by facts, says De Ruyter

The power utility CEO would not be drawn on making a conclusive statement whether breakdowns at several power stations were due to sabotage or not

Accusations of widespread sabotage to Eskom's current woes were not substantiated by facts, Andre de Ruyter said on Friday.



Responding to the question of sabotage, the power utility CEO would not be drawn on making a conclusive statement whether breakdowns at several power stations were due to sabotage or not...