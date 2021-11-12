If we all turned off one light, we'd save the output of a Medupi unit

In another example, if South Africans reduced geyser temperatures to 60 degrees and switched geysers off during the day, that would add another 743MW.

“If you add up all these interventions, that will save a total of 2,849MW, equivalent to the consumption of a large city like Tshwane.”

Small actions and being energy aware make a big difference, he said.

The utility was sending engineers to work with National Treasury officials to speed up turnaround times on requests for funding for urgent maintenance and repairs. De Ruyter noted previously that it took on average 77 days for the Treasury to approve payments for spares.

“In some instances some of the technical requirements are very detailed and specific to power stations so, understandably, procurement officials don’t necessarily have all of the technical detail at their disposal,” De Ruyter said.

Noting that the current rules meant Eskom could become “muscle-bound with governance”, De Ruyter called for a more streamlined system that would still maintain adequate control and accountability over public money.

“We understand the responsibility to spend public money wisely, bearing in mind, of course, that some of the most egregious abuses of public money took place while the Public Finance Management Act was being applied to Eskom,” he said.

