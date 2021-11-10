Three home affairs officials arrested for ‘soliciting money from shop owners’

Two immigration officers and an assistant director from the department of home affairs in Ermelo were arrested for alleged corruption on Tuesday.

The three suspects are expected to appear before the magistrate’s court in Ermelo on Wednesday on charges of corruption.

The suspects allegedly demanded money from foreign nationals who own shops in Ermelo. .

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said a complainant reported the matter to the local police station and an investigation was launched by the Anti-Corruption Unit.

“An operation was conducted and the three suspects were arrested today after receiving trap money,” said Mohlala.