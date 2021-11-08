Blue Train back on the rails soon, says Transnet

Train set 1 of the iconic Blue Train will continue operating and servicing customers in the coming months, Transnet confirmed on Monday.

The luxurious Blue Train set 2 derailed in the early hours of Sunday at Union Station in Elandsfontein, near Germiston in Gauteng. No passengers were on board.

Transnet Freight Rail's Sibu Majozi said at the time that the incident occurred just after midnight when 19 empty Blue Train coaches derailed.

Transnet spokesperson Ayanda Shezi said the incident occurred on an isolated line and did not affect other train movements.

“A revised train schedule has been communicated to customers and the tourism market at large. An investigation is under way into the cause of the derailment,” Shezi said.

The Blue Train travels between Pretoria and Cape Town, and Pretoria and the Kruger National Park (KNP). A three-day return trip between Pretoria and Cape Town starts from R28,915 per person sharing, while the three-day return trip from Pretoria to the KNP starts from R42,145 per person sharing.

TimesLIVE