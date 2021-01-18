Gautrain reaches 40-million km since operations began in 2010

Rail equipment company Bombardier Transportation announced that its Gautrain commuter fleet in SA has successfully completed 40m kilometres in service since operations started in 2010.

Bombardier said this was the equivalent of close to one million trips around the equator.

The Gautrain rapid rail link is an 80km commuter rail system in Gauteng which links Johannesburg, Pretoria, Ekurhuleni and OR Tambo International Airport.

Bombardier delivered the intercity rapid rail link as a complete turnkey system with a fleet of 24 four-car Electrostar trains and the Cityflo 250 train control system that provides smooth and safe travel for passengers at speeds of up to 160km/h.