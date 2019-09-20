Eastern Cape farmer killed in clash with apparent cattle thieves

An Eastern Cape farmer was slain on Thursday night at a feedlot on a large farm at Crossways, outside East London, the Daily Dispatch reports.

The man was identified as Shaun Krull, 48. His brother Alwyn Krull, owner of Sunrise Eggs, said: "Shaun was last seen at dusk on Thursday when he went out on his regular patrol of our extensive herd of cattle.

"It appears he was ambushed at the feedlot by a number of people we suspect were involved in cattle thieving.

"Early on Friday morning we tried to contact him but both his phone and radio were off. One of his colleagues went onto the lands but could not find him or his bakkie.

"He went to the feedlot and discovered the body of Shaun lying on the ground. He had been stabbed several times and it seemed as if the thieves ran over his body with his bakkie, which they then drove off in," said Krull.