South Africa

Overnight raids in Delft reveal massive tik, mandrax stash

By Aron Hyman - 20 May 2020 - 18:59
Thousands of mandrax tablets were uncovered in the raid in Delft on Tuesday.
Image: SAPS

Public order police uncovered a massive drug stash during overnight raids in Cape Town on Tuesday evening.

The officers acted on information about drugs and ammunition being kept at an address in Delft. There they found a large stash of drugs, including more than 190,000 mandrax tablets.

“Police found 190,102 mandrax tablets, 379.6g of tik and 105.6g of mandrax powder worth a substantial amount,” said Western Cape police spokesperson Sgt Noloyiso Rwexana.

She said an undisclosed amount of cash was also found and confiscated.

Police arrested a 33-year-old suspect at the premises, who faces charges of drug possession.

“The members proceeded to another address in Delft, where they found ammunition and arrested a 20-year-old suspect,” said Rwexana. “Meanwhile in Bellville, members arrested a suspect in Teddington Road after he was found in possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition,” she added.

The suspects are all due to appear in Bellville magistrate's court this week.

Western Cape provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Yolisa Matakata commended the members for their commitment in the fight against drugs and unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

