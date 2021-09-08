Egoli is broken, but can be fixed to become real world-class modern city

As mayor I know which buttons to press to make City of Joburg a functional, efficient operation

One of the most critical and fundamental characteristics that I believe any public representative or politician should possess is the ability to acknowledge the truth, even if it is not pretty.



South Africans do not have the patience for any politician who seeks to spin the negatives into positives – and rightly so. They are frustrated, and tired of the lies or beating around the bush by political leaders who so clearly do not have the vision or motivation to fix what is broken. ..