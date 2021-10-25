Ex-MK fighter who became a peacekeeper dies, leaving wife and 4 sons

The SA National Defence Force (Sandf) will on Monday hold a military procession ceremony for Private Fhatuwani Calvin Vhengani, 53.

He died after a short illness, the defence department said, without elaborating.

His remains will be formally handed over to his family during the ceremony at 28 Squadron, situated at Air Force Base Waterkloof.

Vhengani, who was born in Muledani in Limpopo, integrated into the military in August 1995 as a former Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) member.

After finishing his basic military bridging training, he served as a member of 15 SA Infantry Battalion in Venda.

At the time of his death, he was deployed as part of the military contingent in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

He served under United Nations missions including, Burundi (2004/5), DRC (2007) and Sudan-Darfur (2008/9 and 2011).

He is survived by his wife and sons Phathutshedzo, Jabulani, Matswayera and Mphireleni.

