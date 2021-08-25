'High level of disrespect and arrogance': MPs slam Pandor no-show over Dirco DG suspension

MPs are still in the dark over why international relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor placed director-general Kgabo Mahoai on precautionary suspension six months ago.

A meeting convened on Wednesday to update the National Assembly's portfolio committee on Dirco about Mahoai's case, among other things, ended without a word from Dirco officials because neither Pandor nor acting DG Nonceba Losi were present.

Instead, departmental officials and one of Pandor's deputies, Alvin Botes, who was part of the virtual meeting, were sent packing by annoyed MPs.

The parliamentarians were critical of Pandor's and Losi's absence, saying the pair were the only ones who could speak with authority on the matter — and they now want National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and Deputy President David Mabuza, in his capacity as leader of government business in parliament, to intervene.

The leader of government business is a link between parliament and the executive.

MPs accused Pandor and her senior executives of repeatedly undermining the committee and its oversight role.