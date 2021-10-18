WATCH | Recovering Klerksdorp addicts tell all during their road to recovery

Recovering addicts from the Sanca Sanpark Rehab Centre in Klerksdorp share tales of substance abuse, grief, suffering and pain while battling addiction. Newfound sobriety creates hope and happiness.

The non-profit organisation works with prevention and treatment of substance abuse and addiction in different age groups. It provides inpatient and outpatient treatment for different types of addiction from substance abuse to gambling.

Anna-Marie Swanepoel has been clean for a year after using rocks (crack cocaine) for several years and was forced to sleep at petrol stations after being disowned by her family.

“I had to survive. I was beaten and raped. I went through a lot of stuff. No-one noticed me. The only people who cared were some of the people who put in petrol at the garage,“ she said while fighting back tears.

Her time at the Sanpark rehabilitation centre has given her a new lease on life.

“They didn’t give up on me no matter how difficult I was. It felt like family because my family was not part of my life at the time because I had hurt them a lot.

“I’m working as a cleaner and I’m engaged to the most amazing guy. I am grateful for a second chance in life,” Swanepoel said with a smile.

Having hit rock bottom through substance abuse, previous patients at Sanpark Rehab Centre shared their hopes for a life free from addiction.

