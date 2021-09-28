South Africa

Community shines spotlight on Danville crime hotspots

Community safety MEC commits to dealing with problems

By Boitumelo Tshehle - 28 September 2021 - 15:59

Residents of Danville in Mahikeng coerced North West MEC for community safety and transport Sello Lehari, who was campaigning in the area on Monday, to commit to dealing with their long-standing problem of crime.

Lehari, who visited the area as part of electioneering ahead of the local government elections on November 1, apologised to residents of the township for his government's failure to be visible and clear a plot that is said to harbour criminals. ..

