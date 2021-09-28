Community shines spotlight on Danville crime hotspots
Community safety MEC commits to dealing with problems
Residents of Danville in Mahikeng coerced North West MEC for community safety and transport Sello Lehari, who was campaigning in the area on Monday, to commit to dealing with their long-standing problem of crime.
Lehari, who visited the area as part of electioneering ahead of the local government elections on November 1, apologised to residents of the township for his government's failure to be visible and clear a plot that is said to harbour criminals. ..
