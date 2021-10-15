South Africa

WATCH | Inside the room where minister Modise was held hostage: EXCLUSIVE

By TimesLIVE Video - 15 October 2021 - 15:24

Exclusive footage from inside the room in the St George’s Hotel in Centurion reveals the chaos after police rescued ministers Thandi Modise and Mondli Gungubele from a hostage situation which played out over three hours on Thursday evening.

Overturned tables and chairs were spread across the room and discharged stun grenades left burn marks on the carpet. Disgruntled military veterans held the ministers hostage, forcing police and security forces to intervene on Thursday evening.

TimesLIVE Video takes you inside the room.

TimesLIVE

'We were held hostage': Minister speaks after dramatic rescue from Tshwane hotel

Defence minister Thandi Modise was reportedly "held hostage" at the St George's Hotel in Tshwane on Thursday.
News
17 hours ago

Hostage situation was 'not a crisis', says ANC’s Pule Mabe

ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe on Friday said the dramatic situation which unfolded on Thursday night - where disgruntled military veterans held ...
News
5 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Rare interview with Cyril Ramaphosa: End of lockdown, vaccine mandates and the ...
Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling