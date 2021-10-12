Enoch Mgijima local municipality building goes up in flames as the only fire engine not available
The Enoch Mgijima local municipality in the Eastern Cape has allayed fears that the fire which engulfed one of its buildings on Monday night could have been intentionally sparked to destroy possible evidence.
Pictures of the burning Art Gallery building started circulating on social media around midnight with many users wondering if it was not the work of an arsonist whose intention was to destroy possible evidence linked to the sports field investigation...
