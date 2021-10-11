DA's Waters mum on rumours that he resigned after calling Fedex 'gutless' over Phoenix posters

The DA racists vs heroes posters may have claimed its first casualty - a leader and campaign manager who opposed the party's removal of controversial election street posters in Phoenix, KwaZulu-Natal has resigned.

Mike Waters has allegedly resigned as regional campaign manager and as constituency campaign manager in Ekurhuleni - but he would not confirm it on Sunday, and whether his decision was influenced by the DA's apology over the posters.

"No comment. Especially for the woke Sunday Times," Waters said when he was approached for comment.

At least two senior party members however confirmed the resignation.

Party leaders told TimesLIVE that an announcement was made on Sunday about Waters' resignation where he wished the party well and assured someone who TimesLIVE believes to be a candidate in his ward, that "you obviously still have my vote."