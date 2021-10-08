Covid-19 related deaths climb by 132 on Friday

On the day SA officially launched its digital e-vaccination portal another 132 Covid-19 related deaths were reported, bringing total fatalities since the start of the pandemic to 88,236.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said in an update on Friday evening that 924 new Covid-19 cases had been identified in the country. The total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to date now stands at 2,910,681.

The majority of new cases were from the Western Cape (22%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (19%) and Gauteng (15%). Limpopo recorded the lowest number of new cases for the day at 4%.

There was an increase of 83 in hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.