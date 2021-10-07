Violence mars second day of Numsa strike as workers seek ‘sell-outs’

Gauteng police spokesperson Kay Makhubela said a person wearing a Numsa T-shirt had been shot by security guards

A truck driver beaten up and stabbed, a security guard brutally assaulted and a National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) member shot were scenes that played out in Boksburg, on the East Rand, as mayhem marred the second day of the salary increase strike.



Incidents of violence were reported as early as 8am when truck driver Ephraim Ncube was stopped by union members in red regalia at Van Dyk Business Park...