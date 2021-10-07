South Africa

Pretoria store burgled of valuables worth R1m via underground tunnels

07 October 2021 - 14:17
Iavan Pijoos Journalist
Robbers gained access to the store through an underground tunnel.
Criminals are now gaining access to stores in the Pretoria CBD using underground tunnels.

The latest victim of this type of crime is MHC World.  

Store owner Shahin Carrim said the store, which sells perfumes, appliances, cameras, laptops and furniture, was robbed on September 18.

“This is the third store that was targeted. They used stormwater drains close to the shop and from there they dug a tunnel into the shop,” Carrim said.

Carrim said the gang disabled the cameras and stole men's perfumes. He estimated the losses at R1m.

Jordan Griffiths, acting chief of staff in DA Tshwane mayor Randall William’s office, said the city was aware of the incident.

Police spokesperson Augustinah Selepe said a case of business burglary had been opened.

While Carrim and Griffiths surmised that the burglars may have used explosives to blow through the cement drains, police say otherwise.

“The suspects entered through the stormwater pipes and then they dug in and they managed to get access to the shop. No explosives were used,” said Selepe.

Investigations are ongoing.

