Ramaphosa considers Khehla Sitole's representations on notice to suspend him

President Cyril Ramaphosa invited the national police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole to make representations on a notice to suspend him, the presidency said on Thursday.

Acting presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale explained that Ramaphosa wrote to Sitole on September 20 in connection with allegations of his failure to assist the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid). Sitole responded with his representations, which were being considered by Ramaphosa.

“The allegations emerged publicly and became the subject of a finding by judge Dennis Davis in the Pretoria high court,” he said.

Seale said Ramaphosa has indicated to Sitole that the issues arising from the high court judgment are serious.

“The president has, in terms of section 9 of the SA Police Service Act of 1995, read with section 8 of the same act, deemed it appropriate to institute a board of inquiry into the national commissioner’s alleged misconduct and fitness to hold the office of national commissioner of police.”