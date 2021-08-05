Soweto's looted shops begin to reopen
At Diepkloof Square, dozens of shoppers visited Pick n Pay, one of the first shops to reopen, to buy essential groceries
Three weeks after violent looting sprees at several malls in the heart of Soweto, Sowetans are now picking up the pieces and working to reopen their shopping centres.
Since the mayhem, a couple of malls in Soweto have seen some of the major tenants open their doors. But the reopening of other stores is happening in a staggered approach...
