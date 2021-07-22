Pensioner looked on as looters ransacked his tavern

The men had ransacked the building, removed its gate, burglar bars, some window frames and all doors, turning it into an empty shell in a space of about an hour

A 72-year-old Alexandra tavern owner folded his arms to contain himself as he watched in horror as his business was being looted and vandalised before his eyes.



Job Tlhoaele rushed to his L&J Sorghum Beer Outlet business which he had owned for 32 years after being called and told that it was under attack. He ran into an army of about 20 men inside his tavern-cum-bottle store outlet...