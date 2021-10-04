Pule murder trial postponed to January 2022

The family of slain Tshegofatso Pule has expressed disappointment after the trial against the man believed to be the mastermind behind her gruesome killing was postponed in the high court in Johannesburg.

The court postponed Ntuthuko Shoba’s appearance to January 17 to allow his lawyers time to prepare for his defence.

The state said it was ready to proceed.

Shoba’s lawyers applied for a postponement, arguing that they had not been able to consult their client properly due to Covid-19 protocols at the correctional services facility where he is detained.

Pule’s family said the postponement delayed the process of finding closure.

She was eight months pregnant with Shoba’s child when she was killed in June last year. Her body was found stabbed and hanging from a tree in a veld at Durban Deep in Roodepoort.