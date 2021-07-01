'I only believed it was him when I saw name tag on body bag'

The Limpopo High Court has sentenced three men who brutally killed six mineworkers and injured 47 others to life imprisonment.

The Limpopo High Court has sentenced three men who brutally killed six mineworkers and injured 47 others to life imprisonment.



Acting judge Podu Mdhluli sentenced Sipho Khumalo, 29, Philemon Makwana ,34, and Thabo Mokgala, 28, to life imprisonment for each count of murder, 10 years for each count of attempted murder and five years for malicious damage to property. ..