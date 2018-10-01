Midvaal mayor's assault case withdrawn

The cases against Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi and that of ANC member Rembuluwani Malange have been provisionally withdrawn.

Baloyi and Malange had opened assault cases against each other at the weekend and were both out on R500 bail each.

The two sat in a packed Vereeniging Magistrate's Court on Monday waiting for their names to be called. But, as the court adjourned at about 10.45am, they learnt from the prosecutors that the matter had been provisionally withdrawn.

Baloyi was taken out through the back entrance while Malange used the front exit, walking into the crowd of ANC supporters who lifted him up in jubilation.