WATCH | ‘We are not Mandela’s children’: Violence breaks out at EFF protest in Brackenfell

21 November 2020 - 08:47
Anthony Molyneaux Multimedia journalist

About 1,000 EFF supporters engaged in running battles with police throughout the day on Friday as part of their protest against alleged racism at Brackenfell High School.

The battles culminated with an assault on a white man who appeared at the protest during a speech of EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini. The man was assaulted by dozens of EFF supporters while Dlamini was talking to the crowd.

Watch the video for a roundup of the chaotic day.

EFF march on Brackenfell High delayed by excessive size of crowd

Allegations of racism at Brackenfell High School in Cape Town returned to the spotlight on Friday as hundreds of EFF members marched on the school.
Reactions pour in as EFF descend on Brackenfell

The city of Cape Town gave permission for 100 protesters to demonstrate in Brackenfell, but hundreds arrived.
Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervenes

A white man was assaulted by dozens of EFF members on Friday after he moved forward through a crowd to address the party's secretary-general, ...
