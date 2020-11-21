WATCH | ‘We are not Mandela’s children’: Violence breaks out at EFF protest in Brackenfell

About 1,000 EFF supporters engaged in running battles with police throughout the day on Friday as part of their protest against alleged racism at Brackenfell High School.

The battles culminated with an assault on a white man who appeared at the protest during a speech of EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini. The man was assaulted by dozens of EFF supporters while Dlamini was talking to the crowd.

Watch the video for a roundup of the chaotic day.

TimesLIVE