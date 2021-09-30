I did not recognise Muzi’s Ferrari, says friend who drove past shooting scene
Husband of entrepreneur Nombanjinji-Nzama ambushed and killed
When Gift Malapane drove past a shooting scene along Klipspruit Valley Road in Soweto on Sunday evening, little did he know that the driver who lay dead in the bullet-riddled red Ferrari was his childhood friend Muzi Nzama.
Nzama, a business person and husband of one of SA’s prominent entrepreneurs, Thandeka Nombanjinji-Nzama, was ambushed and killed with his 21-year-old female passenger Gugulethu Khubeka from Duduza, on the East Rand...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.