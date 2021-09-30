I did not recognise Muzi’s Ferrari, says friend who drove past shooting scene

Husband of entrepreneur Nombanjinji-Nzama ambushed and killed

When Gift Malapane drove past a shooting scene along Klipspruit Valley Road in Soweto on Sunday evening, little did he know that the driver who lay dead in the bullet-riddled red Ferrari was his childhood friend Muzi Nzama.



Nzama, a business person and husband of one of SA’s prominent entrepreneurs, Thandeka Nombanjinji-Nzama, was ambushed and killed with his 21-year-old female passenger Gugulethu Khubeka from Duduza, on the East Rand...