Man nabbed trying to get Sam Chabalala's impounded Benz released

People believed to have links with businessman Sam "Mshengu" Chabalala have had their own run-ins with the law, with one of them attempting to get an impounded vehicle released under false pretenses.



The 33-year-old man who contacted the Hawks claiming he was in possession of a high court order giving him permission to have one of Chabalala’s vehicles – an acid-yellow Mercedes-Benz bakkie – released from police impound is expected to apply for bail this week...