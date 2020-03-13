South Africa

Businessman gunned down by attackers with automatic rifles on Joburg freeway

By Kgaugelo Masweneng - 13 March 2020 - 18:06
Gauteng police are searching for attackers who gunned down a businessman on the M1 highway in Johannesburg on Friday afternoon.
Image: 123RF/123RF Premium

Gauteng police are searching for the gunmen responsible for the murder of a 35-year-old man on the M1 north, near the Corlett Drive off-ramp, on Friday afternoon.

According to police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo, preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was driving from Johannesburg to Sandton when he was shot dead by suspects using automatic rifles.

“The motive for the killing is unknown.

“Police are appealing to any member of the public who witnessed the shooting or with information that can help in the investigation to please call crime stop on 08600-10111 or via MySAPS App. Callers can remain anonymous,” Masondo said.

