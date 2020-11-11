Murder accused husband denies he tried to commit suicide

The man accused of the murder of his wife and her friend has refuted reports that he attempted to commit suicide.



Thabo Leshabane, the husband Makoena Mabusela-Leshabane, one of two businesswomen who were killed execution style while viewing a warehouse to rent in Polokwane last month, told the court that he overdosed on his tranquilizer but he was not committing suicide..