Siyabuswa businessman opens taps after two-week drought

Municipal tankers have been used to deliver water at various points in the community but residents said this was not enough

The search for water has become a daunting daily struggle for residents of a Mpumalanga town which has faced dry taps for more than two weeks.



Residents of Siyabuswa in the Dr JS Moroka local municipality are forced to queue up for hours for water. Thousands relied on boreholes drilled by a local businessman as the municipality struggles to meet the demand after cable theft at two water pump stations and the vandalising of electrical pump cables at another...