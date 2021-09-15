Water shortages misery for residents, businesses

During the day only droplets came from the tap and the water is restored after midnight when people are sleeping

Jabu Nkonyane sat in his car helplessly staring at his dry car wash spot in Ikageng section of Mamelodi East, in Tshwane, wondering where his next income would come from.



His car wash has been embraced by locals as the preferred spot to have their vehicles cleaned while they listened to music blasting from the speakers. But when Sowetan visited him, the music had been silenced, there is no hosepipe spraying water and no vacuum cleaner noise to punctuate jovial conversations due to water cuts in the area...