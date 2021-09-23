South Africa

New law guides the brewing of umqombothi

There are now strict production requirements that traditional beer merchants will have to abide by in order to stay on the right side of the law

23 September 2021 - 06:54
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

The making of Umqombothi – the traditional African beer – is set to leave a bitter taste for drinkers and brewers who produce the drink for commercial purposes.

With the newly-amended Liquor Products Act that came into effect last Friday, there are now strict production requirements that traditional beer merchants will have to abide by in order to stay on the right side of the law...

