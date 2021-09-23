Child 'wounded by warning shot' during scuffle in Westbury

A seven-year-old boy was allegedly wounded after a police officer discharged a firearm during an altercation with community members in Westbury, Johannesburg, at the weekend.

The boy’s mother, Danielle Foster, said his father and friends were sitting outside their house on Saturday afternoon when a police vehicle arrived. What followed was a scuffle in which an officer was allegedly injured and a warning shot – according to police – was fired to disperse the community.

An investigation is under way to determine how the child, Treygan Foster, was injured.

“They asked them to stand up and searched them, but they found nothing. My son ran in and told me the cops wanted to take his father,” said Foster.

“I went outside and asked a police officer why they wanted to arrest him.”

The police allegedly told her it was because he was not wearing a face mask.